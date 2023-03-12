Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Didn’t Know He Was Coming to AEW Until Day of his Debut

In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy went into detail about the AEW debut of Jeff Hardy, which he says they didn’t know about until the day it happened. Here are highlights:

On Tony Khan not wanting Jeff until his non-compete clause was up: “He takes [the non-compete clause] as serious as a heart attack, is the old saying. He just won’t do it. He feels it’s not worthwhile to do. The way that deal went is we know I’m turning babyface at some point; it turns out Jeff’s no-compete clause ends on a Tuesday and there’s a Dynamite the next night.”

On the creative plans for Jeff: “I was going to turn babyface regardless if Jeff came or not. There were no Jeff plans. They didn’t make Jeff creative plans. Tony refused to do that; only after Jeff got released from WWE. I could’ve turned baby face, done a program with Andrade for four weeks or whatever, and then Jeff could’ve showed up. There was no plans at that time [for Jeff].”