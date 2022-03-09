Matt Hardy Thanks Vince McMahon For Freeing ‘Brother Nero’ In New Hardy Boys Promo

Jeff Hardy is a free agent now, and in a new promo from the Hardy Boys, Matt Hardy has thanked Vince McMahon for freeing “Brother Nero.” As noted earlier, Hardy is now a free agent after his non-compete clause expired. Matt and Jeff released a new promo for their match against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers as part of their reunion tour in which Matt touches on Jeff’s free agency.

Matt said (per Fightful):

“You guys never got the credit you deserved when you were with The Fed, up north. Recently, Matt Cardona, aka Zack Ryder, you have been killing it my man. These matches in GCW, NWA, everywhere you’ve been, you’ve been killing it. We give you props, we give you kudos. You often thank Vince McMahon. You say, ‘Thank you Vince McMahon because WWE was my developmental.’ I want to say ‘thank you Vince McMahon for freeing Brother Nero and letting the greatest tag team in all of space and time be reunited one last time. We are here to prove we are the greatest tag team in wrestling history. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, you stand in our way as we look to become the ultimate tag team EVAH!”