WWE News: Matt Hardy Wants The Fiend To Be Champion, Top 5 Freaky WWE Moments, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy said that he doesn’t want The Fiend Bray Wyatt to ever be stopped. In fact, he wants him as champion in WWE.

He wrote: “I don’t want #TheFIEND to be stopped. I want #TheFIEND to be the @WWEChampion.. He is the hero that the @WWEUniverse never knew they needed.”

– WWE has posted a brief clip to social media looking at the top five freaky moments in company history.

The fear you feel, is REAL. Halloween is just around the corner… pic.twitter.com/HiNVWPVwBZ — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2019

– WWE has also posted a video showcasing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.