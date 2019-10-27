wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Wants The Fiend To Be Champion, Top 5 Freaky WWE Moments, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy said that he doesn’t want The Fiend Bray Wyatt to ever be stopped. In fact, he wants him as champion in WWE.
He wrote: “I don’t want #TheFIEND to be stopped. I want #TheFIEND to be the @WWEChampion.. He is the hero that the @WWEUniverse never knew they needed.”
I don’t want #TheFIEND to be stopped. I want #TheFIEND to be the @WWE Champion.. He is the hero that the @WWEUniverse never knew they needed. https://t.co/UuoW0ZqPZZ
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 26, 2019
– WWE has posted a brief clip to social media looking at the top five freaky moments in company history.
The fear you feel, is REAL. Halloween is just around the corner… pic.twitter.com/HiNVWPVwBZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2019
– WWE has also posted a video showcasing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
