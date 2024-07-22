Matt Hardy Praises WWE’s Booking Strategy With Wyatt Sicks

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about the way WWE has been booking the Wyatt Sicks group and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Uncle Howdy interviewing members of the Wyatt Sicks: “I think it was also very smart from a booking strategy that the (Erik) Rowan interview is what went first. And I think it was emotional, it got you invested, and you’re seeing the pain of these real people and why they are motivated to do what they do and become the Wyatt Sicks, and become a family. I knew his case was going to be a tear-jerker right from the jump. You know, Brodie (Lee), one of his best friends. Bray (Wyatt), one of his other best friends. And you know, both gone, which is just unfathomable if you think about that. Two of closest people that you lean on the most in life, that you talk to every single day, that are your brothers. And those people to be gone from your life.

“You could tell as he was speaking that it really did — it strikes a very emotional and sad chord in him, about how much pain and how much hurt there is from losing those too. And I think tapping into that just makes that character seem so much more authentic. And it gives him such a great reason to eat his spinach, or Hulk up, and become the monster that he becomes with the Wyatt Sicks.”

On the booking of the group so far: “I think it has been executed so well. The effects of when that music hits, the lights shut down, the cinema that goes along with it is incredible. You see the smoke on the floors and the streaming lights, and then there’s the big — my son Barty was up with me earlier doing cardio, Barty and Ever. And he said, ‘Is that the portal?’ He said, ‘Is that like the portal to heaven. Is that what that is?’…

“So the fact that they come out of this and they’re walking slowly, they have these crazy hoods and masks and weapons, and there’s smoke on the floor. I mean, it transforms into a horror movie, which is so cool. And I think people are going to love that so much. I think initially, they’ll be looked at as babyfaces, especially when you get sympathy on these killers, the way they’re getting sympathy on these guys who look like killing machines.”

On Bo Dallas laughing while being beaten down in Raw angle: “I’ll tell you what, I liked the fact that he was laughing like that at the pain. Because I feel like we’re doing a deep dive into who Bo Dallas is as a person now. Like, he lost his world, he lost his brother. And sometimes they say that when you have nothing left to lose, what is there? And I almost feel like that’s kind of where he is from a mental position, like he has nothing else [to lose]. ‘You’re gonna beat me up? What are you going to kill me? I’ve lost my brother, I lost my hero. I lost the guy who wanted to be. Like, you can’t hurt me any more than that hurt me.’”

