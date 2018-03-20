 

wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy’s Vanguard1 Now Following Michael Cole, AXS TV Posts Young Bucks vs. Golden Lovers Preview, New Being The Elite

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Hardy’s Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion

– Matt Hardy’s Vanguard1 is now in surveillance mode, following Michael Cole on Twitter. Prior to the Ultimate Deletion match on last night’s WWE Raw, Cole made an awkward apology for what fans were about to see. Matt responded to Cole on Twitter

– AXS TV posted the following preview for the Young Bucks vs. Golden Lovers match on March 25th at Strong Style Evolved…

– Here is the latest episode of Being the Elite…

