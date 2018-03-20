Various News: Matt Hardy’s Vanguard1 Now Following Michael Cole, AXS TV Posts Young Bucks vs. Golden Lovers Preview, New Being The Elite

– Matt Hardy’s Vanguard1 is now in surveillance mode, following Michael Cole on Twitter. Prior to the Ultimate Deletion match on last night’s WWE Raw, Cole made an awkward apology for what fans were about to see. Matt responded to Cole on Twitter…

SURVEILLANCE ORDER CONFIRMED:@MICHAELCOLE CURRENT LOCATION: DALLAS, TX THE EYE IN THE SKY IS WATCHING https://t.co/DfQqSaRLrP — Vanguard1 (@Vanguard1AAR) March 20, 2018

– AXS TV posted the following preview for the Young Bucks vs. Golden Lovers match on March 25th at Strong Style Evolved…

Here's the story behind the battle between The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB & @MattJackson13) and the Golden Lovers (@KennyOmegamanX & Kota Ibushii) at #njSSE! Tune in to watch the LIVE @njpwglobal event on March 25th or set your DVR now: https://t.co/eKbtaPv6mm pic.twitter.com/GICOPBoAcD — AXS TV (@AXSTV) March 20, 2018

– Here is the latest episode of Being the Elite…