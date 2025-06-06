Matt Jackson Reflects On Young Bucks’ ‘Founding Fathers’ Entrance At AEW Double Or Nothing

The Young Bucks came out in a “Founding Fathers” homage at AEW Double Or Nothing and Matt Jackson says that Mike Mansury worked with them on the whole thing. Jackson spoke on a new YouTube Q&A about the entrance, noting that the AEW EVP and Head of Global Production collaborated with them on it.

“That was kind of a collab,” Matt said (per Wrestling Inc). “Me and my brother, we’ve been really leaning into the Founding Fathers thing. I think it’s been clicking and working, so we came up with the idea of we should dress up as the literal Founding Fathers and then one thing led to another about having a big elaborate entrance.”

He continued, “Mike Mansury works with us at AEW. He’s like a genius. He comes up with some incredible ideas. He wrote out everything that Justin Roberts said. I thought it was just so brilliantly written. It was just phenomenal.”

The Bucks were part of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.