Matt Jackson Makes Fun of Randy Orton Missing a Kick on Last Night’s Raw

– Recently, AEW’s Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks and WWE Superstar Randy Orton have taken to trading insults via social media. Previously, Orton took a shot at Jackson for not hitting much of his opponents with a dive move during a match on Dynamite. This time, Jackson decided to give Orton a taste of his own medicine following last night’s episode of Raw.

During Orton’s attack on Drew McIntyre during the show, he massively whiffed on a kick that was supposed to have looked like it seriously landed on McIntyre’s skull and caused injury. Matt Jackson later commented on the clip on Instagram, and you can see some photos of his comment and a clip (via Fightful) of the kick in question below.

Matt Jackson wrote on Instagram, “@randyorton Sweet landing.. but you didn’t hit anybody.. say hello to Bryan, Claudio, Kevin, Generico, Tyler and Adam for me.”

Jackson’s comments are evocative of what Orton wrote regarding Jackson’s own underwhelming spot, where he commented, “Sweet landing…..but you didn’t hit anybody. Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, Milenko, Gunn, and most importantly FTR for me.”