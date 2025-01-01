– During a recent interview with Social Suplex’s Tunnel Talk, former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks discussed their heel EVP run in AEW. Matt Jackson revealed that originally he wanted the tag team to completely stop doing Superkicks and really lean into the heel EVP act. Below are some additional highlights:

Matt Jackson on wanting to stop doing Superkicks during their heel EVP run: “There is something about just stripping away – taking away absolutely everything that people have known about us – that I love. I even wanted to lean more in on the EVP stuff. I told Nick: ‘I don’t want to do a superkick ever again.’ He fought me on that and he won the fight. I was like, ‘when we come back, I never want to do one ever again’ and he’s like, ‘that’s our thing, why would we ever stop doing our thing?’”

Nick Jackson on why the idea didn’t work: “I was like: ‘Here is the problem with that Matt, you idiot. We have a shoe that is called ‘The Superkick’ coming out that we have to sell and Reebok will be super angry.'”

Matt Jackson on how he likes to take his ideas to the extreme: “I am just an extremist, though. I either want to go one way or the other completely. Like: ‘Now we are never Matt and Nick again, we are Matthew and Nicholas, we are never doing superkicks, we are shaving our heads’ and he is just like: ‘Shut up!’”

The Young Bucks return to the ring this weekend at Wrestle Dynasty. They will face The Great-O-Khan and his mystery tag team partner in a match for the vacant IWGP Tag Team Championships. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Wrestle Dynasty will feature stars from NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM.