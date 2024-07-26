Matt Menard Recalls Chris Jericho’s Advice When He Took Over AEW Rampage Commentary

Matt Menard recently revealed what advice Chris Jericho gave him when he took over commentary on AEW Rampage. Menard replaced Jericho on commentary for the show earlier this year, and he spoke on AEW Unrestricted about what advice Jericho, who preceded him in the role, had.

“[He told me] just to be myself, do what you’re doing,” Menard said (per Fightful). “I had already been doing it for quite a while, I started on Dark Elevation. I did that for just about a year I would say, eight or nine months. I was working with different partners, Ian, Excalibur, Tony would jump in. Paul Wight, obviously. Just be yourself, have fun.”

He continued, “Some of the best advice I ever received was, if you’re having fun, the audience is going to be having fun and I always try to remember that. Just make sure you’re having a good time. Even if you call a move wrong or if you mess up and your words aren’t right, as long as your energy is that of someone who is having a good time, that will translate to the audience at home and that is what I took away from Chris’ commentary for sure.”