Matt Riddle Praises Jacob Fatu, Recalls MLW Match

Matt Riddle had the opportunity to face Jacob Fatu when he came to MLW, and he’s a big fan of the new WWE United States Champion. Riddle was a guest on Rewind, Recap, Relive and was asked about working with Fatu, who he faced following his exit from WWE in late 2023.

“Awesome,” Riddle said about working with Fatu (per Fightful). “We’ve brushed shoulders so many times, like in Tijuana in Mexico, other promotions in California.We’ve been next to each other, but that was the first time we actually got to get in the ring and wrestle, the guys a stud. The guys a stud, dude. When we knew we were wrestling each other, we wanted to go in. Sometimes when you get match-ups and you know you might not get it again for a while, that was one of them.”

Fatu won the WWE US Championship at WrestleMania 41 and will defend it in a Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash.