– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, wrestler Matt Riddle had high praise for AEW star Swerve Strickland, who he’s faced in Defy Wrestling and MLW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Riddle on Swerve Strickland: “Swerve is one of the best guys I’ve wrestled, probably in my life. Don’t get me wrong, there are other guys on that list. Roman [Reigns] is really good. Randy [Orton] is extremely good. Seth Rollins, Sheamus. There are different generations.”

His thoughts on Swerve’s talent: “Swerve is very talented and is of that new generation of top tier wrestlers that are not only strong enough, big enough, but can actually go and go at a certain clip. Swerve is cool, he’s good, I can’t say enough good things about him.”