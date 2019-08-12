Matt Riddle Says He Had a Tense Interaction With Goldberg at SummerSlam

– Matt Riddle has been outspoken in his criticism of Goldberg, and it led to a tense encounter backstage at SummerSlam. During the WWE SummerSlam Watch Along video, Pat McAfee brought up that he had heard of some sort of run-in between the two, which brought a recounting by the NXT star.

Riddle said, “So, [Goldberg], I’m walking by and I see his locker room. I’ve already seen Brock’s, but I see Goldberg’s locker room. And I’m trying to get a peek. And I’m looking, I’m looking, all of a sudden, pow! Big shoulder [colliding into him]. 300 pounds, at least. I look up; it’s Bill Goldberg.”

He continued, “He goes, ‘Oh, we got some talking to do!’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we can talk anytime, bro.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ And I was like, ‘Alright bro, anytime.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m not your bro!’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, bro. Take it easy. Whatever.’ And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see. I’ll see ya later. And hey, it was a pleasure meeting you.’ And I go, ‘The pleasure was all mine, bro.’ And then he goes, ‘I’m not your bro.’ And then I walked away, I had to come here.”

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, McAfee said that the run-in was filmed by WWE. Riddle has been outspoken in his criticism of Goldberg’s performance at WWE Super Show-Down in the now-infamous match with Undertaker.