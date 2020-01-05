Matt Sydal Explains EVOLVE Advertising Him as Evan Bourne, Dealing With His Recent Injuries

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Matt Sydal (aka Evan Bourne), who discussed a number of topics, including why he was advertised by EVOLVE as Evan Bourne for a recent set of shows. Evan Bourne was Sydal’s ring name when he was in WWE. Below are some highlights.

Matt Sydal on the current wrestling he views: “I always pay attention to everything the best I can, but it’s mainly because of the boys in the back and not promotions. You can catch me following good wrestlers wherever they are. I watch Dragon Gate and that’s not one I hear many people talk about wrestling based on the influence it’s had on the world of wrestling… I watch Dragon Gate, New Japan, NXT, AEW. I love the Lucha Bros, The Young Bucks. Mainly I watch the guys in the shows that I’m on. I just did some EVOLVE Wrestling and I worked with AR Fox…We live in an age of surplus and are very fortunate.”

Matt Sydal on why he was advertised as Evan Bourne by EVOLVE: “I did wrestle as Matt Sydal but because it was associated with NXT and WWE, they used [Evan Bourne] as a promotional tool. But I’m not gonna make new tights for that, I wrestled as Matt Sydal and that’s basically it… Evan Bourne is a ship that has sailed but if he wound up back at WWE, I’d imagine I’d run back to that name because of copyright ownership stuff.”

Sydal on the injured he suffered at EVOLVE: “It was miserable. I got two heels – one to the head and one to the shoulder – and my whole body went numb and I was done for the day. Unfortunately, being an un-contracted talent, I’ve got booking. I just needed a little break. But I had a crazy one-on-one match with Curt Stallion, so I’m definitely back and ready to be that wild man in the ring like I’m used to. I agreed to do four EVOLVE shows and before that fourth show I said I need to wrestle Stallion one-on-one. I was able to get that match in which was fun and I’m feeling really good in singles competition. I still like doing tags and six-man wrestling though.”

Sydal on his hobbies and tending to cacti: “It’s not my vice but by Zen-like way to relax. I like participating in the organic processes of life – watching the waves come in and the birds overhead – just the simple things. Wrestling is very intense as it’s a high sensory environment with lots of lights, sounds, yelling and talking. So when I come home I like to unplug. I don’t spend time on social media sharing my personal life as I go with a reductionist approach. It’s a good way to find peace and balance. Just sitting in silence – I think a lot of people are afraid to do that. Five minutes is scary just sitting and breathing but I try to do it more often and that’s how I balance being on the road. When I get home I have to put in extra effort to relax, if that makes sense.”