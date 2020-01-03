Matt Sydal Says A Match With William Regal In Qatar Was One Of His Favorites

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Matt Sydal spoke about his favorite matches and revealed that a match he had with William Regal in Qatar was one of them. Here are highlights:

On wrestling in Qatar: “My first venture to Qatar was with WWE. It was an incredible tour and we stayed at a luxurious hotel. I ventured out by myself and wandered down to a shopping center and there was beautiful architecture everywhere. That was my first time in the Middle East, not to mention the show which was awesome. I think I wrestled William Regal and it was one of those that we kept going and going. It was a live event so I think it went 15 minutes. It was one of the favorite matches I had while with WWE.”

On working with Regal: “I didn’t realize it would be the last time we could work together. We were married on the road which was an excellent draw for me. How I learned everything about pro wrestling was when I got married to Chavo on the road or later on with Regal.”

On how the fans reacted: “The type of wrestling I like to do, it transcends languages and boundaries. It doesn’t matter if it’s Japan, Qatar, Mexico or the US – we all speak the same language and that’s the unifying thing. Some of the things I learned from Regal were the universal qualities of wrestling,” stated Sydal who then talked about what wrestling fans in Qatar are like. They were extremely enthusiastic. The thing I noticed most from challenging from country to country is not the differences but the similarities. Wrestling fans are all the same. There’s not this casual, ‘Yeah, I kinda watch wrestling.’ People either know nothing about it or they know everything. I’m always impressed when fans’ knowledge surpasses me. I was there so how do you know more about these situations than I do? You find these fans everywhere but especially in Qatar which is why it’s worth it for the wrestlers to make that long trip out there. We feel everybody out there deserves to get to enjoy pro wrestling.”

On Alberto El Patron trying MMA: “I’m always supportive of my brothers who have the guts to step in the cage. Pro wrestling is dangerous but it takes a special kind of courage to lock yourself in a cage that wants to do you harm. I’ve had some great one-on-one and tag matches with Alberto – and I kinda wish I was wrestling him in Qatar – but I’m sure we’ll get a chance to wrestle soon.”