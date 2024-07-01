Matt Sydal Shares X Ray Of Foot Following Surgery, Thanks AEW

As previously reported, Matt Sydal had surgery on his right foot last month after dealing with pain in it for twelve years. In a post on Twitter, he shared an X-ray of the foot post-op and thanked AEW’s medical team.

He wrote: “Thank you to the @AEW Medical Team and Florida Orthopedic for saving my foot! The x-ray below is only a portion of the work that was done. I’d post more pics but they are either too gory or bait for foot creepazoids.”

