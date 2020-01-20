– Matt Taven recently spoke to ROHWrestling about his recent ankle injury and more. Highlights are below.

On gaining the respect of the fans: “Well, I still think I have a long way to go in my efforts to make everyone a believer, but I do think people started to realize that during the toughest period of this company’s history there was one man that held it together. There was one man that went out there every single night and made sure that if you spent your money on Ring of Honor you would get your money’s worth. I’m very proud of my title reign and the matches that I had against the variety of opponents put against me. I think history will look back on it fondly, will see the dedication I put into my craft and the pride that I have in this company.”

On his ankle injury and recovery: “Recovery is going good, but the hardest part is just not knowing. Currently I’m in a giant purple hard cast and cannot start physical therapy until it’s off. At that point there will be a clearer timeline for return, but in the meantime it’s just wait and see, which for someone who is ultra competitive like myself, is extremely hard to hear. But I’ve been watching everything very closely, as I plan to reclaim my spot at the top of the mountain as soon as I return from injury.”

On his MSG title victory: “Match of the Year as well, wow. It’s still hard to believe that it happened and that it’s now being recognized as the Match of the Year. The truth is that none of this — MSG, title reign, Wrestler of the Year — happens without [the 60-minute draw with Jay Lethal at] the Anniversary show in Las Vegas a month before. But MSG still feels like a dream to me, still feels like a movie when I watch it, but there’s one picture, one scene, one moment that always sums up things for me. After winning the title, I look up at the screen and can see myself holding the ROH World Title and a giant banner that says “Madison Square Garden” behind me. At that moment there’s a smile that comes across my face that’s the most pure joyful happiness I’ve ever experienced.”