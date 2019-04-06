wrestling / News
Matt Taven Wins ROH World Title At G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)
Matt Taven won the ROH World Title at tonight’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard by defeating Jay Lethal and Marty Scurll. Check out pics and video from the match below. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage here.
.@MattTaven 😱 #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/6thWzqVIty
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
Here we go @MartyScurll! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/it1m0YiLQo
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
X marks the spot for @MartyScurll! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/ypwyfCXMnE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@TheLethalJay with an Empire State-sized Hail to the King! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/L9i1bTSEqG
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
Thy Kingdom Come. Mega congrats to my armwrestling partner in crime @MattTaven! Deserving AF. #G1Supercard @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/PziHqmhruH
— Nick Hausman (@WIncRebel) April 7, 2019
#G1SUPERCARD
Congrats to MATT TAVEN WINNING THE RING OF HONOR TITLE pic.twitter.com/yoihb4Ls3C
— PRO WRESTLING EXTREME (@trolls_pro) April 7, 2019
AND NEWWWWWWW ROH WORLD CHAMPION MATT TAVEN! #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/ae1YuULOQj
— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) April 7, 2019
Matt Taven is ROH World Champion. That match ruled pic.twitter.com/qnUZKOARO9
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019
Matt Taven stands tall above all others.
Literally. pic.twitter.com/8BcnxtQ0oo
— Burt Angle (@JaimsVanDerBeek) April 7, 2019
