Matt Taven Wins ROH World Title At G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Matt Taven won the ROH World Title at tonight’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard by defeating Jay Lethal and Marty Scurll. Check out pics and video from the match below. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage here.

