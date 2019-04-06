Matt Taven Wins ROH World Title At G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)

Matt Taven won the ROH World Title at tonight’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard by defeating Jay Lethal and Marty Scurll. Check out pics and video from the match below. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage here.

#G1SUPERCARD

Congrats to MATT TAVEN WINNING THE RING OF HONOR TITLE pic.twitter.com/yoihb4Ls3C — PRO WRESTLING EXTREME (@trolls_pro) April 7, 2019

AND NEWWWWWWW ROH WORLD CHAMPION MATT TAVEN! #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/ae1YuULOQj — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) April 7, 2019

Matt Taven is ROH World Champion. That match ruled pic.twitter.com/qnUZKOARO9 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019