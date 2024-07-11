wrestling / News
Mattel WWE Elite Squad Panel Set for San Diego Comic-Con
July 11, 2024
– San Diego Comic-Con has announced that the Mattel WWE Elite Squad Panel will take place on Thursday, July 25 during the convention. Superstars and members of the Mattel design team will be taking part in the panel. It will take place at 11:15 am PDT in Room 6A. Here are all the details:
Mattel WWE Elite Squad Panel
Thursday July 25, 2024 11:15am – 12:15pm PDT
Room 6A
The Mattel WWE Elite Squad defends their title again as the Action Figure champions of Comic-Con with all-new WWE action figure reveals and WWE Superstar guests. Featuring the Mattel Design team and WWE Superstars.
