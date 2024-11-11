wrestling / News

Matthew Justice Wins National Openweight Title At MLW Lucha Apocalypto

November 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Matthew Justice Lucha Apocalypo Image Credit: MLW

Matthew Justice is the new MLW National Openweight Champion, winning the title at Lucha Apocalypto. Justice defeated Bad Dude Tito Escondido on Sunday’s show to capture the title.

This marks Justice’s first run with the title and ends Escondido’s reign at 184 days. He originally won the title from Rickey Shane Page at Azteca Lucha in May.

article topics :

Matthew Justice, MLW, Jeremy Thomas

