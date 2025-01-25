wrestling / News
Matthew McConaughey Joins Cody Rhodes in the Ring After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air, Receives Gift From The Undertaker
– As noted, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey was in attendance at last night’s WWE SmackDown and was seen during the broadcast. Additionally, after the show, McConaughey joined WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in the ring to act as Cody’s “guest picker” for a fan giveaway. WWE released a video of the off-air moment, which is available below.
Also, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker gifted McConaughey with a special Texas Longhorns-themed WWE replica title belt backstage at the event. The University of Texas is McConaughey’s alma mater. You can view footage of that moment below.
What a night! 👏 @CodyRhodes and @McConaughey shared a special moment with a fan after #SmackDown! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vvy13CK20d
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2025
From one Texas Longhorns fan to another! @undertaker just gifted @McConaughey the perfect WWE Legacy Title 👏
Get your WWE Legacy Title ⤵️https://t.co/RalKYs9Pwr pic.twitter.com/Xg4oJ5L9hx
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2025
