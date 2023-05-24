– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, wrestler Matthew Rehwoldt discussed his current work during commentary, and he also revealed that he’s currently a free agent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matthew Rehwoldt on his current status in wrestling: “I’m trying to do a little bit of everything. I’m taking advantage of this moment. Obviously, I do commentary for IMPACT Wrestling as well as New Japan Pro-Wrestling. A couple of independents like BRCW, Wrestling REVOLVER. I do those, but I am a free wheeling, free dealing agent, I’m not tied down anywhere. I’m also using this opportunity to explore other passions outside of wrestling. If you follow me at all, you see me talking about whiskey a lot. I’m a total geek about it. I would love to do some work in that space, maybe. I’ve started talking to folks in that, maybe some more substantial work work, as opposed to me taking pictures with bottles. I did do, and I still do, I’m a huge fan of eSports. I got really into it over the last two years. I really fell in love with it and I got to host a huge eSports event in Texas for the Houston Outlaws, which is an Overwatch league team. In that space, I’m a gigaboomer, I’m like old man in the video game space, so I don’t see a ton of that as far as long-term work, but I love games. Just using this opportunity. I’m not tied down anywhere, so explore anything and everything.”

On a potential managerial role or returning to the ring: “Even when I said I was done taking wrestling bookings, it’s wrestling, never say never. I could also be a manager capacity. I’ve done a little bit of that at Wrestling REVOLVER, shoutout to main event Madman Fulton. I have a feeling, even if I find some gig that takes me completely away from wrestling, I feel like I would still seek out one more match. Not some big retirement deal. I would hit up some of my favorite guys on the Indies, ‘I want to do one or two more.’ Even if I don’t, I miss it a little. I have to get myself in shape if I’m going to do it. I told myself I’m not going to show up half-baked on that one. If I’m going to put on the boots again, I want to do it well.”