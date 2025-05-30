Maven On Appearing In Dark Side Of The Ring Season Finale, How Much He Was Paid

Maven has revealed how much he was paid for his appearance in the Dark Side Of The Ring episode about Muhammad Hassan. Maven was interviewed for this week’s episode about Hassan, and he spoke about the appearance in his latest YouTube video. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On being contacted for the episode: “In 2024, an associate from VICE Television reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in filming a Dark Side Of The Ring episode. Once I heard it wasn’t about me and I heard it would be about Muhammad Hassan and his whirlwind WWE career, I happily agreed knowing how great of a guy Mark is. Now, the contract I had to sign was by far the most extensive to date, and that was due to confidentiality of the project. I was not allowed to tell anyone anything about that day, including the fact that we were filming an episode on Muhammad Hassan or share any pictures or videos. I had to agree not to talk about anything discussed during that entire filming session.”

On how much he was paid: “The people at VICE TV were very serious about keeping their project hush hush and completely under wraps. But, how much did I get paid? Well, it was a good day. $2,500 to do the Vice episode and I didn’t even have to pay for parking, they had parking waiting for me when I arrived.”