– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Maven recalled his angle where he was in a love triangle with Tajiri and Torrie Wilson. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on his angle with Tajiri and Torrie Wilson: “I would find myself in a love triangle storyline between myself, Tajiri, and Torrie Wilson, and during this storyline, I broke my leg for real. WWE, wanting to continue the storyline, would have me the following week in a hospital, a real hospital, as Torrie and I were advancing our relationship, Tajiri would make an unsurprised, unsolicited, and unwanted visit. [He’d] drag me out of bed, position my leg, my broken leg in a door jam, and violently slam it shut.”

On the trick to the door slam: “But how did he do this without doing further damage to an already hurt leg? Well, it’s actually a trick on your eyes. The trick would involve a little bit of mathematics, a lot of preparation and timing and execution by placing a sturdy, solid block in the jam of the door, measuring out how much room my leg needed, and just planning and shutting slowly over and over, we finally figured out the place where once the jury placed me on the floor, me selling, I had full trust that once he slammed the door, it was not going to hit my leg in any way. But that’s where I would be wrong.”

On how they practiced it: “When we practiced shutting the door, we never did it too hard. We put my leg where it needed to be. We measured up where the block needed to be at the top, and we just didn’t take into account a little bit more force, a little bit more strength in the door slam. I’m not saying it hurt me any more, but by the door hitting me and pushing on my already broken leg, ever so slightly, it just sent a jolt through my body but did me no further damage. I mean, hell, I already had a broken leg. They weren’t going to break it anymore.”