Maven Recalls Taking the RKO From Randy Orton

Randy Orton’s RKO is one of the most popular finishers in wrestling, and Maven says it’s easy to take as well. The WWE alumnus discussed receiving finishers in a recent YouTube video and talked about how Orton’s “outta nowhere” finisher is not a bad one to take at all.

“For me, the RKO is one of those finishers that is iconic, but how is it to take?,” Maven began (per Fightful). “Randy is so effortless, once he jumps to take flight, once you see him jumping, you’d simply guide his body, put your arms underneath his back to help him with height, elevation, [and] floating in the air, then it’s a simple face bump,” said Maven. “Unlike the ones with the back bump, this is one of the few finishers where you’re actually taking a face bump… It’s a finisher that helped springboard his career to the Superstar he is today.”

He continued, “I don’t know how it would be to take from someone else. I never took something similar like A Diamond Cutter from DDP, but I’ve probably taken 50 RKOs between working on top televised shows and working non-televised shows. For that reason, I put it in the ‘Barely Feel It’ category. Randy is a professional. Randy, again, to me, is on the Mount Rushmore. When you’re on Mount Rushmore, you know how to make your finisher look devastating while remaining safe the entire time.”