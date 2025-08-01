wrestling / News
Max Caster Wins First Open Challenge On AEW Collision
July 31, 2025 | Posted by
Max Caster has won his first open challenge, defeating RUSH on this week’s AEW Collision. Thursday’s show saw Caster pick up a won over RUSH when the latter star failed to pin Caster in the five-minute time limit.
This is Caster’s first time winning his open challenge since he instituted it in late 2024. RUSH, Dralistico, and Beast Mortos beat down Caster after the match.
Looks like @RUSHToroBlanco "survived"!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ojba7xKr6q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025
