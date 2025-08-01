Max Caster Wins First Open Challenge On AEW Collision

Max Caster has won his first open challenge, defeating RUSH on this week’s AEW Collision. Thursday’s show saw Caster pick up a won over RUSH when the latter star failed to pin Caster in the five-minute time limit.

This is Caster’s first time winning his open challenge since he instituted it in late 2024. RUSH, Dralistico, and Beast Mortos beat down Caster after the match.