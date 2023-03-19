Maximum Male Models Say Seth Rollins Is a WWE Fashion Hall of Fame Candidate

The WWE Hall of Fame nominees for 2023 are being announced, but Maximum Male Models have their own thoughts on who would be in the WWE Fashion Hall of Fame. During the last week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, Maxxine Dupri and Mace appeared and during their conversation, they answered a fan question about who they would put in the Fashion Hall of Fame.

“We’ve thought about this. And if anybody is a style icon kind of on the level of us, it’s really got to be Seth Rollins,” Mace said. “Honestly, yeah. And I know you’re surprised to hear that. But I, as a fashion icon — as the son of a fashion icon — I have the ability to see in the same way that she sees. And I respect fashion.”

“And I think fashion respects risks,” Maxxine added. “Like I see you [Matt Camp] took no risks today, and that’s why you have no style. However, Seth Rollins is out here taking risks just like us. And I do want to be clear — obviously, we deserve to be in the WWE Fashion Hall of Fame above anybody else. I want to make that very clear. But fourth down, because it’s Momager and my two boys — and obviously Otis — and then, Seth Rollins.”

The WWE Hall of Fame 2023 class so far includes Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.