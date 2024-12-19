wrestling / News
Mayu Iwatani Joining Hiromu Takahashi Against Sumie Sakai At NJPW Battle In The Valley
Hiromu Takahashi has his first tag team partner for Sumie Sakai’s retirement bout at NJPW Battle In The Valley. Takahashi announced in a video posted by NJPW on Wednesday that Mayu Iwatani is joining him in the six-person tag team match opposite Sakai.
The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on January 11th, is:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Sumie Sakai, Male Partner TBA, & Female Partner TBA vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Mayu Iwatani, & Female Partner TBA
A big scoop!@TIMEBOMB1105 has decided on his first partner for Sumie Sakai's retirement match January 11 at Battle in the Valley!#njpw #njbitv pic.twitter.com/XLywphT8wv
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2024
