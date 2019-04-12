Mayu Iwatani Taking Time Off To Heal From Knee Injury

STARDOM has announced that Mayu Iwatani will take time off after April 14 to recover from a knee injury. She suffered a torn MCL in December 2018 and took a month off before returning to wrestle. Her last match was at the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, where she lost the Women of Honor title to Kell Klein. She is currently the Artist Of Stardom Champion with Saki Kashima and Tam Nakano.

She wrote on Twitter: “Will miss the draft of the 4/14 later. It’s too hard to walk. I haven’t had a sore day since I got hurt. On the contrary, I worked hard well up to now. I want to compliment myself. MSG out, it is a good opportunity to know, but I do not want to mirror this condition, so I will be happy to rest. Hey, guys.”