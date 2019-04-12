wrestling / News
Mayu Iwatani Taking Time Off To Heal From Knee Injury
STARDOM has announced that Mayu Iwatani will take time off after April 14 to recover from a knee injury. She suffered a torn MCL in December 2018 and took a month off before returning to wrestle. Her last match was at the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, where she lost the Women of Honor title to Kell Klein. She is currently the Artist Of Stardom Champion with Saki Kashima and Tam Nakano.
She wrote on Twitter: “Will miss the draft of the 4/14 later. It’s too hard to walk. I haven’t had a sore day since I got hurt. On the contrary, I worked hard well up to now. I want to compliment myself. MSG out, it is a good opportunity to know, but I do not want to mirror this condition, so I will be happy to rest. Hey, guys.”
4/14のドラフト以降欠場します。
歩くのもしんどいので。
怪我して以来痛くない日が無いので。
逆に今までよく頑張りました。
と自分を褒めてあげたい。
MSG出て、知ってもらえるいい機会だけど、こんな本調子じゃない姿見せたくないからキチンと休ませていただきます。
みなさんー、おーやーすーみー pic.twitter.com/gtv3qIjWRR
— 岩谷麻優 MayuIwatani (@MayuIwatani) April 12, 2019
