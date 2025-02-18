McKenzie Mitchell Joins TNA Wrestling as New Ring Announcer

– As initially reported by Sports Illustrated, TNA Wrestling announced the signing of former WWE broadcaster, McKenzie Mitchell as a new ring announcer for the promotion. Here’s the full announcement:

TNA Wrestling Signs McKenzie Mitchell

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed McKenzie Mitchell as the company’s new ring announcer, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

McKenzie was an on-screen personality and interviewer for TNA for three years, then signed with the WWE in September 2019. She left WWE in late-2023 and returned to TNA for the Genesis pay-per-view in Dallas on January 19, 2025.

Behind The Microphone With … McKenzie Mitchell

* McKenzie has been an international television host for nearly a decade. She started her career as the emcee for Ole Miss Athletics while gaining a broadcast degree. She has been seen on several notable networks, including USA Network, Fox, Peacock, HSN and more.

* She was a backstage correspondent for WWE NXT for 4 years and WWE Live event host and digital host.

* McKenzie is the founder and owner of Headline by MM, an edgy statement jewelry company which has been seen on some of the biggest stars, including Seth Rollins, Roxanne Perez, Lainey Wilson and others. Headline by MM opened its flagship store on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee.

* Enjoys spending time with her husband, two dogs Maverick and Millie, and traveling the world.

* The stars of TNA Wrestling will be in-action on Thursday & Friday, February 20-21 at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida – with the Thursday night show set to air LIVE on AXS TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The Friday show will be taped for future episodes of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!

The Orlando shows feature Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Moose, Brian Myers, Ace Austin, Tessa Blanchard, A.J. Francis, Frankie Kazarian, Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, among others.

Tickets for both live events in Orlando are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com.