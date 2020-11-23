wrestling / News
MCW Bruiser Strong Results 11.21.20: MCW Honors ‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer
Maryland Championship Wrestling held its tribute show, Bruiser Strong, on Nov. 21 in at Joppa Arena in Maryland to honor ‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer, who recently passed away after a battle with leukemia. Here are the results of the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* MCW Rage Television Championship: Lio Rush defeated champion Joe Keys and Ken Dixon to win the title
* Hades defeated Rayo
* MCW Tag Team Championships: Rush Hour (Deion Epps and Tommy Seto) defeated Black Wallstreet (Chuck Lennox and Drolix) and The Cartel (Angel and Fernando) and The Soldiers Of Savagery (Jasper Kaun and Malcolm Moses) to retain the titles
* Gangrel defeated The Bruiser (previously taped match from March 2013)
* MCW Heavyweight Championship: Kekoa defeated Dante Caballero (w/ Angel and Fernando) to retain the title
Check out this @MCWWrestling tribute to the heart of Maryland Wrestling, the MCW legend that just left us – "The Bruiser" RJ Meyer. https://t.co/Fi1OHPKkcq
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 21, 2020
#ICYMI#BruiserStrong: Tribute To A Legend
NEW in ring action featuring former #WWE Star @TheLionelGreen, #ROH’s 🆘 & more🔥
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) November 22, 2020
#BruiserStrong 🧡 @Cupofjoekeys @the_kendixon @MCWWrestling pic.twitter.com/27lQzRaR6H
— Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) November 22, 2020
“𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘐’𝘮 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘯𝘰𝘸!” – In case you missed it, be sure to go check out my IN RING RETURN to @MCWWrestling !!🔥
–#BruiserStrong: #TributeToALegend is available to watch NOW on #MCW’s #Facebook Page, #Twitch & #YouTube Channel!🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZJh837sZz0
— Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) November 22, 2020
