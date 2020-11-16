wrestling / News
‘The Bruiser’ RJ Meyer Passes Away Due To Leukemia
Fightful, independent wrestler and trainer RJ Meyer, better known as ‘the Bruiser’, has passed away after a battle with leukemia. He had been diagnosed with the condition in March of last year.
He is best known for his time with MCW Pro Wrestling, where he is a 10-time MCW Champion, as well as a Tag Team and Rage TV champion. He was called the “Major of MCW” and had been training for their school. He helped develop wrestlers like Lio Rush and the Velveteen Dream. He made his debut in wrestling in 1997 after being trained by Axl Rotten and Corporal Punishment.
With a heavy heart the MCW family sends its condolences to the family and friends of RJ Meyer, better known as The Bruiser.
The phrase “once in a lifetime” is thrown around a lot. In the case of The Bruiser, there will only be one. Ever.#BruiserStrong Forever pic.twitter.com/d3bab5CZDO
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) November 16, 2020
