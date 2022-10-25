Mega Championship Match & More Added to AAA Noche de Campeones

The card for AAA Noche de Campeones continues to develop, and we now know the Mega Championship match for the show. AAA announced that Bandido will challenge Hijo Del Vikingo for the title on the December 28th show, plus more. You can see the updated card for the event below:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo vs Bandido

* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs Hermanos Lee (Dralistico & Dragon Lee).

* Copa Mundo Imperial:Mystery Opponent vs Vanpiro vs Pagano vs Dave The Clown.

* Marvel Lucha Libre Championship Match: Competitors TBA