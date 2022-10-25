wrestling / News
Mega Championship Match & More Added to AAA Noche de Campeones
The card for AAA Noche de Campeones continues to develop, and we now know the Mega Championship match for the show. AAA announced that Bandido will challenge Hijo Del Vikingo for the title on the December 28th show, plus more. You can see the updated card for the event below:
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo vs Bandido
* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs Hermanos Lee (Dralistico & Dragon Lee).
* Copa Mundo Imperial:Mystery Opponent vs Vanpiro vs Pagano vs Dave The Clown.
* Marvel Lucha Libre Championship Match: Competitors TBA
🔥 La Copa Mundo Imperial está que arde. 😱
Gran “Noche de Campeones”:@vampiro_vampiro 🆚 @Pagano656 🆚 @dave_clown 🆚 Luchadores sorpresa.#30AniversarioAAA en la @ArenaGNPSeguros de Acapulco. 🤩
👇 🔴 EN VIVO, aquí. 👇https://t.co/NXVfEGf9hU pic.twitter.com/AmCBl0eolG
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 25, 2022
Llega la lucha por el Campeonato de parejas AAA. 💪🤩@dragonlee95 @DRALISTICO_LFI 🆚 @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR#NocheDeCampeonesAAA con el cierre de la Gira #30AniversarioAAA en la @ArenaGNPSeguros de Acapulco. 🤩
👇 🔴 EN VIVO, aquí. 👇https://t.co/NXVfEGf9hU pic.twitter.com/0rmxEuIypx
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 25, 2022
🔥 La lucha por el Megacampeonato AAA sigue en la #NocheDeCampeonesAAA 🔥@vikingo_aaa 🆚 @bandidowrestler como retador. 💥
No te pierdas el final del #30AniversarioAAA desde la @ArenaGNPSeguros de Acapulco. 🤩
👇 Conferencia 🔴 EN VIVO, aquí. 👇https://t.co/NXVfEGf9hU pic.twitter.com/b6tlrpVhUg
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 25, 2022
