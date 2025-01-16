Megan Bayne Reportedly Discussed Within AEW

Megan Bayne has reportedly been discussed within AEW once again. As you might remember, Bayne was expected to start with AEW in early 2024 as she had reportedly signed with the company in late 2023. There was talk of creative pitches made for the independent star, who had appeared on episodes of AEW Dark and Elevation, but it was noted in June that she was no longer under contract and was a free agent.

Fightful Select reports that Bayne has been discussed within the company, and it was claimed she was at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. There is not yet confirmation on that, however.

Bayne last wrestled for AEW for a dark match taping after a June 2023 episode of AEW Rampage.