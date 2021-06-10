wrestling / News

Meiko Satomura Captures NXT UK Women’s Title From Kay Lee Ray

June 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Meiko Satomura

– NXT UK has a new women’s champion. During today’s NXT UK TV program on Peacock, Meiko Satomura defeated former champion Kay Lee Ray in their rematch to capture the NXT UK Women’s Championship. You can view some clips from the Meiko Satomura vs. Kay Lee Ray match, along with photos and gif images, posted by WWE on Twitter below.

This is Satomura’s first title reign in NXT UK and her first WWE championship. Kay Lee Ray’s run ends at 649 days, holding the title nearly two years. She won the belt in August 2019, winning the belt from Toni Storm at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

