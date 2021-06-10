wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura Captures NXT UK Women’s Title From Kay Lee Ray
– NXT UK has a new women’s champion. During today’s NXT UK TV program on Peacock, Meiko Satomura defeated former champion Kay Lee Ray in their rematch to capture the NXT UK Women’s Championship. You can view some clips from the Meiko Satomura vs. Kay Lee Ray match, along with photos and gif images, posted by WWE on Twitter below.
This is Satomura’s first title reign in NXT UK and her first WWE championship. Kay Lee Ray’s run ends at 649 days, holding the title nearly two years. She won the belt in August 2019, winning the belt from Toni Storm at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.
You can check out 411’s full coverage of the title match and today’s NXT UK show HERE.
Today's the day! #NXTUK Superstars continue to send in their predictions on if it will be @Kay_Lee_Ray or @satomurameiko that walks out as #NXTUK Women's Champion! pic.twitter.com/lQl3HtHBsu
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
.@WWEAsuka gives on her prediction on today's historic match between @Kay_Lee_Ray & @satomurameiko! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/sDmn8Kg2q3
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2021
The inaugural #NXTUK Women's Champion, and current #WWERaw Women's Champion, @RheaRipley_WWE gives her thoughts on today's historic match between @Kay_Lee_Ray & @satomurameiko! pic.twitter.com/dlG1B5KL9s
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2021
Here we go…@Kay_Lee_Ray @satomurameiko #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Y2EJIagU48
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
The Forever Champion.
The Final Boss.
Here we go. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/YSqCI1YDZe
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
.@Kay_Lee_Ray just took a page out of @satomurameiko's playbook! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KN6XSAyPmk
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
And @satomurameiko gives @Kay_Lee_Ray a taste of her own medicine! 😱 #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/1JyqLIfRHJ
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
Behold THE FINAL BOSS! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/G8RSRTHmTw
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
.@Kay_Lee_Ray is pulling out ALL THE STOPS to try to preserve her title! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KVMi84fx4G
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
All passion and 🔥 from @satomurameiko, the new #NXTUK Champion! pic.twitter.com/pTIg1LGDQ4
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2021
.@satomurameiko isn't letting @Kay_Lee_Ray go anywhere! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/vRo9DZshJL
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
IT'S ALL OVER! @satomurameiko is your NEW #NXTUK Women's Champion! pic.twitter.com/DYsnpgqaM5
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
WHAT. A. MOMENT. All hail @satomurameiko! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/MAdinuiuWo
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021
.@Kay_Lee_Ray is dethroned by @satomurameiko who’s all smiles! We have a new #NXTUK Women’s Champion now! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/4w9fPzGATS
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants to Make SummerSlam Into 2021’s WrestleMania
- Note On Braun Strowman’s Asking Price On Independent Scene and Interest In Buddy Murphy
- Greg Hamilton Tweets and Deletes Negative Reaction to Lio Rush’s Retirement
- Sonny Onoo On Story Behind Recent Photo With Shinsuke Nakamura, Rumors Nakamura Was At AEW Dynamite