Meiko Satomura To Work Fortune Dream 9, Kenta Kobashi Says WWE Gave Her Permission

Meiko Satomura is set to work Fortune Dream 9 on June 12, teaming with Takumi Iroha against Chihiro Hashimoto and Yuu. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, event promoter Kenta Kobashi said that Satomura got permission from WWE to wrestle at the event.

He said: “She is the person who is the most important point of this card. Since she has signed a contract with WWE, it was originally difficult for her to participate. However, under such circumstances, she directly appealed to me, saying, ‘I want to appear in Fortune Dream.’ She said she really wanted to appear. WWE also understood that enthusiasm and gave her the OK. I was glad. I thought that they could relate to her enthusiasm. I want people to never give up, even when things get tough. I want people to feel the spirit of never giving up from Satomura-san.”