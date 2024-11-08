Melina Shoots Down Rumor Of Signing WWE Legends Deal

Melina has pushed back against rumors that she has signed a Legends Deal with WWE. Melina has been the subject of rumors that she signed a deal of some kind with WWE since late 2020 when it was said she was set to return to the company. She spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and was asked if she would be interested in a Legends Deal and more. You can see highlights below (per Fightful:

On rumors she signed a Legends deal: “Don’t believe everything that’s on the Internet, unless you hear it from somebody’s mouth. So many, still to this day, a lot of rumors always going around about me. Still not true. Still not true.”

On if she would be interested in signing such a deal: “It just all depends on what they take away from your life. Of course, there will be more money and this and that. But it’s not about the money for me. It’s about being able to be free to do what I want with what I was blessed with in wrestling.”