Memphis Legend Dave Brown Calling Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– Memphis Wresting legend Dave Brown will be calling a match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in what will be his national cable debut. PWInsider reports that the 73 year-old Brown will appear and call a match on the show, the first time he has appeared on a national cable wrestling broadcast.

It’s not clear from the report if this is the same match that Brown was reported as being set to call for AEW Dark, which tapes before and after Dynamite.

Brown was part of the main announce team for Memphis wrestling alongside Lance Russell, and retired in 2015. He is among those Memphis Wrestling legends being honored by AEW on tonight’s show.