Memphis Wrestling (1.16.1982) Review  

-Originally aired January 16, 1982.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown.

DON ANDERSON & DUTCH MANTELL vs. GYPSY JOE & KEN SHANE

-Dutch takes Joe down. Anderson tags in and armdrags Joe. Faces trade off in quick succession to work over Joe. Lance gives us a little background here, explaining that Anderson was a star in this territory some years back and is re-establishing himself, and he’s been gone so long that the fans in the studio likely don’t remember him.

-Shane tags in to get worked over, and Cagematch don’t know nothin’ about Ken Shane. Joe tags back in and takes over with a slam, but then tags Shane back in and that’s the final mistake of the match, as Mantell gives him a double-chop to the throat and pins him.

-Don Anderson says he’s spent six years looking for the best competition in the world, and his search brought him right back to Memphis. Dream Machine comes out to pick a fight with Dutch, accusing him of ducking the number-one contender. Dutch says Jerry Lawler’s claiming to be the number-one contender and tells Dream Machine to sign a match against Lawler, and he promises to defend the Southern Heavyweight Title against whoever wins that match.



MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Norvell Austin) vs. RICK MCCORD & RICK MORTON

-Randy Rose starts with Morton, and Morton manages to back him into the ropes and clamp on a side headlock. Bodypress by Morton gets a one-count. McCord tags in and avoids a corner charge, with Rose taking a hard bump. Everybody tags and the Ricks take turns working over Dennis Condrey with a side headlock.

-Now Morton misses a corner charge and it looks like he’s injured his shoulder, so the Express is on him like vultures, attacking the arm relentlessly. Condrey applies an abdominal stretch, but he doesn’t have it applied correctly and Morton hiptosses free. But in classic Morton fashion, he’s too slow to reach the corner for the hot tag. Rose punishes him in the corner until Morton can finally slip past him and make a tag. McCord gets caught in the Express corner, and a powerslam by Condrey gets the win.

-We go to the archives for highlights of Harley Race defending the NWA World Title against Jerry Lawler. Lawler, feeling pretty confident after watching those highlights, comes out and suggests that Dream Machine and Dutch Mantell both come out here for a round robin tournament with rules that Jerry doesn’t really define, but the winner of the tournament gets the Southern Heavyweight Title. Lance says they don’t have time because a six-man tag is scheduled. Jerry already thought of that and went to Eddie Marlin, and Eddie is going around the locker room asking everyone if they’re okay with reworking the card.

-And Eddie Marlin heads out and says yes, we’re going to go ahead and do this later in the show.

THE ASSASSINS (with Jimmy Hart) vs. ROY ROGERS & DAVID PRICE

-Iranian snapmares Price and tags in the Cuban, who continues the onslaught. Rogers tags in and takes his own beating. Iranian tags back in and backdrops Rogers. Rogers fights back with a reversal and a backdrop of his own. Assassins get the advantage back and take advantage of a moment of confusion to do a double clothesline behind the referee’s back for three.

EXPIRATION OF TIME: TOJO YAMOMOTO & GIBSON BROTHERS vs. STAN LANE, BOBBY EATON, & SWEET BROWN SUGAR (with Jimmy Hart)

-FALL ONE: Robert and Sugar trade stick-and-move tactics. Bobby Eaton tags in and applies a side headlock. Robert gets free and clears the ring by himself. Sugar tags back in and tries a side headlock of his own. Lane tags in and dodges a dropkick so the heels take over. Robert is in peril until he slips away and tags brother Ricky. Ricky cleans house and then tags in Tojo, who applies a stomach claw. Bobby Eaton breaks it with an axehandle and puts Koko on top of Tojo for the pin.

-FALL TWO: Tojo lights into Koko with chops. Robert Gibson tags in and Jimmy Hart ends things immediately by jerking down the top rope and causing Robert to fall to the floor, getting the DQ and ending the match in a tie.