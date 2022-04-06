Mercedes Martinez on Her Decision to Leave Retribution Stable in WWE, the Basis of Her Career

– Following ROH Supercard of Honor XV, newly crowned interim ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez spoke to reporters in a press conference on her title win and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Martinez on her decision to leave Retribution: “We don’t talk about that. Yeah, the whole Retribution thing, I think for me, the decision to not be a part of that was probably a great decision for me personally. I always believe my legacy has to be me in my truest form. Which is like Mercedes Martinez, not part of a group or in a mask. Not to take away from anything that anybody in that group, they have their own decisions to make. For me, personally in my career, in 20 years, I really did not want to change anything that I had worked so hard for.

Mercedes Martinez on the basis of her career: “The basis of my career has always been, ‘I want to do this my way.’ True to my form, the truest I can be, very authentic,” she said. “And it was always Mercedes, Mercedes, Mercedes. Have I turned down opportunities? Yes, of course. I truly believe that was not the direction that I wanted my career to go. And everybody was on board, there was no bad press or anything, everyone was on the same page, they understood where I was going, what I wanted to do for my career. And that was it, I left and went back to NXT and kept my career there. For me, it was a good decision for me, personally.”