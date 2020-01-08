Mercedes Martinez Reportedly Signs With WWE

– It appears that WWE has brought one of the top indie women into their ranks at last in Mercedes Martinez. SoCal Uncensored reports that WWE has signed Martinez to a deal and that she will the Performance Center this month.

Martinez, one of the top women’s wrestlers in the world, has appeared on WWE TV before as part of the Mae Young Classic, and also was part of AEW’s Casino Battle Royal at All Out. Since starting in wrestling back in 2000 she has competed for Shimmer, Ring of Honor, Women Superstars Uncensored, Rise Wrestling, and many other promotions. She is the current AWS Heavyweight Championship and AWS promoter Bart Kapitzke told SoCal Uncensored that he will likely hold a tournament to crown a new champion.

Neither WWE nor Martinez have commented on the report yet.