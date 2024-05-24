Mercedes Mone Says She’s Competing With Other AEW Stars, Not Against Another Company

Mercedes Mone doesn’t see herself as competing with WWE, instead focusing on her competition with the rest of the AEW roster. Mone is set to challenge Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship at Double or Nothing, and she recently spoke with US Weekly ahead of the match. You can see some highlights below:

On the perceived war between AEW and WWE: “I feel like there should be no competition when it’s between companies. It just needs to be competition between the wrestlers, seeing who wants to be the main event of the show, to make the most money. I’m competing with everybody here in AEW to let them know I’m the face of the company. I’m not competing with any other company. A lot of things just trail from the Internet. People are just so in their phones. Going on the Internet and bragging and complaining and they’re not actually living in the real world. When they come out into the real world and they actually go to wrestling shows and enjoy things with wrestling fans, they know that this is all just so much fun. People just like to drag things and be mean on the Internet just to be mean on the Internet. When they come to these shows, it’s a whole different feeling.”

On her match with Nightingale at Double or Nothing: “I’m excited to wrestle and just show how much this match means to me. The women in AEW have such a huge platform and we’re ready to make a statement that women’s wrestling is the best here.”