Mercedes Mone Defeats Indi Hartwell at HOG City of Dreamz

Mercedes Mone defeated Indi Hartwell in their first-ever meeting at tonight’s HOG City of Dreamz event. It was also Mone’s first match on the independent scene since 2012. Mone won with the Statement Maker, forcing a submission.

The CEO, Mercedes Moné has touched down in NYC 🤑 Dripping in gold, @MercedesVarnado faces @indi_hartwell NOW at @HOGwrestling #Dreamz. LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on TrillerTV+ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/GG2WSNt2fT — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) March 16, 2025