Mercedes Mone Defeats Indi Hartwell at HOG City of Dreamz
Mercedes Mone defeated Indi Hartwell in their first-ever meeting at tonight’s HOG City of Dreamz event. It was also Mone’s first match on the independent scene since 2012. Mone won with the Statement Maker, forcing a submission.
The CEO, Mercedes Moné has touched down in NYC 🤑
Dripping in gold, @MercedesVarnado faces @indi_hartwell NOW at @HOGwrestling #Dreamz.
LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on TrillerTV+ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/GG2WSNt2fT
— TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) March 16, 2025
the way indi actually made the mone maker look good??#HOGCityofDreamz
— 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 (@TwistedJohnX) March 16, 2025
LEGEND #HOGCityofDreamz pic.twitter.com/hY7sXzKALq
— TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulf_) March 16, 2025
LOL NOOOO #HOGCityofDreamz pic.twitter.com/ffDb1wXP5E
— TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulf_) March 16, 2025
