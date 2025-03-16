wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Defeats Indi Hartwell at HOG City of Dreamz

March 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone Indi Hartwell HOG City of Dreamz Image Credit: House of Glory

Mercedes Mone defeated Indi Hartwell in their first-ever meeting at tonight’s HOG City of Dreamz event. It was also Mone’s first match on the independent scene since 2012. Mone won with the Statement Maker, forcing a submission.

