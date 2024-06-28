Mercedes Mone On How Difficult It Was To Get Mandalorian Role While In WWE

In an interview with WFAN (via Fightful), Mercedes Mone spoke about how difficult it was to get her role on The Mandalorian while she was on the WWE roster. She noted that she went to AEW to make it easier to get opportunities like that.

She said: “Ohh yes. Oh yes. That’s definitely a big reason why I came to AEW. Even doing The Mandalorian was pulling teeth with the WWE, to even try and get time off to film that show. Tony (Khan) says, whatever I need. If I need the private jet to go from filming in LA to coming for a show, it’s available for me.“