Mercedes Mone On Dusting Herself Off Following Recent Split From Husband

During the post-show press conference following AEW All In (via Wrestling Inc), Mercedes Mone was asked about her recent separation from her husband and spoke about how she was able to pick herself up after. She noted that the relationship ended on good terms and he still designs her ring gear.

She said: “I’ve fallen down, I got back up and I became a double champion. Whatever you want in your life, you gotta go out there and take it and don’t be afraid. I had to take a chance, I had to follow my heart and I had to listen to my soul. I can’t be afraid of those things and I feel like people can’t be afraid to listen to your heart and soul. Listening to that, I made my way here and I’m doing great. So, just keep on following your heart and it will guide you and you can be a double champion like me and get many girls and many guys, whatever you want. “