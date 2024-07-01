Mercedes Mone On Britt Baker Confronting Her At Forbidden Door, Says She Feels Amazing

Mercedes Mone commented on Britt Baker returning to AEW TV to confront her at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Baker stared down Mone after the latter won the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, and Mone spoke about it during the post-show media scrum. You can see highlights below:

On Britt Baker’s return: “Well, I know a certain bitch wanted to come out and decided steal my spotlight, right? But that’s not going to happen, because I’m going to party all night long and show her that I am Mercedes Mone for a reason. And there’s a price to pay when you interrupt me. Tonight was about me and my celebration. Who the hell does Britt Baker think that she is? She wants to show up to my show? I understand she is the first ever woman to sign here in AEW. But Tony, am I correct that I am the biggest free agent that you’ve ever signed here? So this Wednesday at Dynamite, to any woman who wants to come out here and steal my spotlight — it’s on.”

On how she’s feeling physically after the match: “This is my fourth match with AEW. That’s pretty crazy, Tony! And now here I am as a double champion and I feel better than ever. I am so excited for my career at AEW because I feel like I’m still getting started. This is where the best come to wrestle, and I am one of the best in the world, so I feel amazing.”

