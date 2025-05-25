Mercedes Mone On Facing Jamie Hayter At AEW Double Or Nothing, Talks Possible Toni Storm Bout

Mercedes Mone is excited for her match with Jamie Hayter At AEW Double Or Nothing tonight, and hopes it leads to her long-awaited shot at Toni Storm. Mone spoke with Variety for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On her match against Hayter tonight: “I haven’t faced Jamie in the ring one-on-one yet, but watching her stuff through the week and prepping for Double or Nothing, she really is one of the best in the game. She is strong, she is fierce, she is feisty. But I’m Mercedes Moné. I’m a student of the game. I’ve been traveling all over the world, wrestling the best women, beating the best women. For me, it’s just another strong competitor to get through.”

On potentially getting a match with Toni Storm at All In: “For me, it’s getting to the next level, and that’s going to All In: Texas and facing the one, the only Timeless Toni Storm, which has been a goal of mine since I’ve joined AEW. She’s just so fascinating, and she’s been stealing the show every single week.”

On a possible match with Mina Shirakawa: “I definitely want to face Mina Shirakawa again one day, but my eyes are on Toni Storm first, just because we have such little history. I wrestled Mina at the Tokyo Dome at the beginning of the year, and I just had a three-way with her at the New Japan Show where I unfortunately lost my New Japan Strong Women’s Championship against AZM. But Mina is another amazing competitor who just made her full-time debut with AEW, and I’m super excited for her to be here and join our women’s roster,” Moné says. “She brings so much charismatic energy to the ring. My eyes are on Toni Storm, but whether it’s Toni or Mina, I’m really excited for that match.”

On women being in Anachy in the Arena for the fist time: “It’s pretty crazy. I’m such a big fan of Willow Nightingale — there’s just something about her, when she comes out, she makes you smile and just makes you so happy to watch. It’s so crazy to see someone that’s so bubbly and charismatic throw it down like that and get into violence, but I’m super excited for that and for her to be the first woman to main event an AEW pay-per-view.”

On possible intergender matches: “I definitely want to have an inter-gender match or a mixed tag match. I think people like [Speedball] Mike Bailey, Ricochet, Swerve [Strickland], Komander, The Beast Mortos, [Kazuchika] Okada, there’s just so many men that I would love to team up with and fight against. Dream matches are endless in AEW.”