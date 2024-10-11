Mercedes Mone Recalls Being Praised By Vince McMahon After NXT Takeover: Brooklyn & WrestleMania 37

Mercedes Mone looked back on being praised by Vince McMahon during a couple of her biggest WWE matches in her fan newsletter. Mone battled Bayley over the NXT Women’s Championship at the 2015 NXT event, and faced Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 39 night one. Mone spoke in a recent Mone Mag about the matches, noting that she was praised by the former WWE Chairman after both bouts.

“At the NXT Brooklyn takeover match against Bayley, Vince came up to me and gave me a huge hug, saying how great our match was,” Mone remembered. “But probably, the most memorable best praise I ever received from Vince was after WrestleMania and my main event with Bianca. He gave me the biggest hug, and I honestly think he was teary-eyed. He was so happy with our performance and said that we deserved the main event. It felt incredible inside to hear those words.”

Mone is of course now in AEW, where she most recently defended the TBS Championship against Emi Sakura on this week’s AEW Dynamite.