Mercedes Mone Praises International Women’s Cup From Wrestle Dynasty

Momo Watanabe, Persephone, Athena, and Willow competed in the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty, and Mercedes Mone praised the four in her latest newsletter. The match saw Watanabe defeat the other three competitors to earn a future title shot from any of the participating promotions at the event, and Mone spoke about the match in her latest Mone Mag. You can see the highlights below:

Wrestle Dynasty’s Women’s Four-Way Match

Momo, Persephone, Athena, and Willow all tore it up. It was hard to watch the whole match as I was busy applying makeup. I will watch it in its entirety the first chance I get. I’ll say this: when I popped my head up from doing my lashes, here is what I saw. Willow is in the best shape ever, showing a blend of speed, agility, and strength that is so rare, not to mention a charisma and charm you can’t teach. Athena is likewise strong and agile. She’s on another level. Old friend Momo, who ultimately won and rightfully won in her home country, continues to show why she harkens to Aja Kong and other Japanese legends. Then there is Persephone – the mystery ingredient in the secret sauce. I don’t know much about her or her work, but there is a unique mix of strength, aerial skills, and personality that I could not ignore. Let’s keep a close eye on her as well.

Willow & Athena

After my match, Willow and Athena tackled me with what became the most amazing three-way hug. It’s always nice to be celebrated by your peers. Both of them are truly special. I didn’t realize it till later, but it was inspiring to have three black women represent half the female card and the entire female card that night as women of color. Make no mistake, though. Each and every one of them proved they deserved to be there. Here’s to having even more next year.