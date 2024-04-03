Mercedes Mone Says She Loves the AEW EVPs & Chairman

– During a recent interview with Stick to Wrestling’s James Stewart, AEW star Mercedes Mone said she’s happy with the structure of AEW and working with the company’s EVPs and Chairman Tony Khan.

Mone said on AEW (via Fightful), “We work together as a partnership. I love my EVPs, I love my Chairman. She continued, “As the CEO. I just bring so much more money to the table.”

Mercedes Mone recently made her AEW debut last month at Big Business, announcing her signing with the company.