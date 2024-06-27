– During a recent interview with WFAN this week, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed walking out of WWE in May 2022. She said she has no plans on revealing what happened until she possibly writes a book about her career some years later. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Mone on walking out of WWE: “For so many years, everyone wants the tea on that drama. You’re not going to get it unless you buy the book maybe ten years later.”

On wanting to be the CEO of her own life: “For me, I went from a Legit Boss to a CEO because I wanted to grow. There was something in my soul that said, ‘You need to grow.’ I wanted to be the CEO of my own life. There was a light source that came into my heart that day. ‘You have to do what’s right for you. What’s happening right now at this moment is not right. You have to take your life in your hands and go make it happen. Go make your heart happy. Go let them know that what they’re doing right now is wrong and show them.'”

On following her heart: “I did. I had to let them know that I am the right one that you messed with that day, and now here I am today, one of the highest paid women in women’s wrestling history. The TBS Champion, going after the New Japan Strong Women’s Championship. I get to do so much of my dreams because of that day that I walked out and trusted my heart.”

Mercedes Mone faces Stephanie Vaquer this weekend at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 in a Title vs. Title match. Both the TBS Title and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship will be on the line in a Winner Takes All match. Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.